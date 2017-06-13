Why Are Kylie Jenner’s Lips All Big Again?

Kylie Jenner‘s lips have actually managed to get even bigger. On Monday night, the 19-year-old reality star-turned-mogul showed off her enormous lips in a series of Snapchats. In the posts, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum showcases her signature pout. Donning brightly colored coral lipstick, Kylie parted her lips as she stared at the camera. In a follow-up moment, she glanced out the window — but her impossibly huge lips were still front-and-center.

It seems likely that her focus on her lips has something to do with the fact that she has two new lip kits shades to sell — one nude and one bright coral (likely the one she’s sporting in the snaps).

Kylie has made a legit fortune selling her eponymous lip kits, which consist of a liquid lipstick and a pencil lip liner. Her pillowy pout, however, is largely the result of visits to surgeon Dr. Simon Ourian for lip fillers. Lipstick and liner can only do so much, ladies.

That said, lipstick and liner did most certainly help make Kylie the youngest person on the Forbes 100 list, which released a few hours before she shared her lip-tastic Snapchats. For the record, she was 59th on the power list, having earned an eye-popping $41 million last year. This placed her just a stone’s throw behind her big sister, Kim Kardashian, who landed in the 47th spot after raking in $45.5 million. “Wow woke up the youngest entry on the @ Forbes 100 list ..” she tweeted beside an emoji of praying hands.

wow woke up the youngest entry on the @Forbes 100 list .. ???? — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 12, 2017





Kylie’s empire is set to grow in coming months, as the star (who recently started dating Travis Scott) is gearing up for her new reality show, Life of Kylie, feat… her lips. Kidding.





