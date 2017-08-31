Kristin Cavallari doesn't go more than 30 minutes without talking to her husband on the phone

Kristin Cavallari’s husband, pro footballer Jay Cutler, announced this month that he’s coming out of retirement to play for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, which means he’ll be stationed in Florida, away from his Nashville-based family, and traveling across the country for out-of-town games. However, Cavallari isn’t worried, because, as she tells Yahoo Celebrity, she and Cutler have this long-distance thing down.

“Jay and I have such a good foundation,” the 30-year-old tells us at the launch party for the fall and winter collection of her jewelry line, Uncommon James. “It’s truly based on trust. I never think twice about him and it’s the same for me.” And FaceTime helps the couple out a lot. “We FaceTime all day long, every day,” she admits. “We really do. We talk all day long. Literally the longest we probably go without talking is like 30 minutes.”

The reality television star-turned-fashion designer says the plan is for the family — including kids Camden, 5; Jaxon, 3; and 21-month-old Saylor — to fly out to Miami to catch every home game this season, so they can cheer Cutler on from the stands. “It’s really fun, especially now that we have kids that are into it,” she says. “We’re in a unique position that they get to watch their dad play football. Not many people can say that!”

In seasons past, when her family couldn’t make it out to a game, Cavallari would host mini viewing parties at her pad. “The kids have jerseys that they wear. They are usually throwing a football in the living room while the game is on, so it’s a whole thing,” she says.

And though Cavallari is the one who convinced Cutler to leave his gig at Fox to sign another NFL contract, her children might just be bigger fans of their dad’s career than she is. “The boys get really into it,” she says. “They definitely know what is going on. Camden just turned 5, but he truly understands the game. He has a photographic memory so he remembers every player and their number and it’s kind of crazy. He knows more than I do!”

Even baby Saylor, who turns 2 in November, is on it. “They just had a couple of preseason games and she was locked in. She was paying attention,” Cavallari reveals.

And while Saylor is adorable, don’t be fooled. The toddler gets down and wrestles with her brothers and has a few signature moves of her own. “We call her the honey badger because she looks cute and innocent, but she is tough and she will literally bite your face off,” Cavallari jokes. “She is one of the boys. She can hang, and she’s really the one we have to watch out for beating up the boys.”

