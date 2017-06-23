Kris Jenner Gets Hit With Photoshop Accusations for Latest Gym Pic

Kris Jenner is the latest reality star to come under fire for allegedly Photoshopping a picture. Here’s what happened: Kris recently shared a gym pic that doubled as a plug for a weight-loss tea. No surprise there — everyone knows the Kar-Jenners love a good #ad — but soon after, fans started speculating that it was Photoshopped.

No one can deny that at 61, Kris looks bomb. But with more than 17 million followers on Instagram, Kris is bound to have someone catch things. Fans pointed out that certain parts of the photo look altered, like how there’s a dent in the Pilates machine behind her — causing it to look warped. There’s a similar effect around her armpit and a kind of blurriness under the eye area. Both can be evidence of Photoshopping.





This isn’t the first time that fans think Kris has Photoshopped some of her posts. A couple of years ago, Gordon Ramsay shared this photo of him and Kris. Normal, right?!





A few days after Gordon posted this photo, Kris shared one of her own, in which her skin and hands looked very different.





But Kris isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to allegedly Photoshop her pictures. Just a couple of months ago, Kylie was accused of editing this photo. Fans speculated that the young Jenner had altered the pic because of the bending curtain behind her.





