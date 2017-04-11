Did You Know Queen Elizabeth II Employs Someone to Break In Her Shoes and Travel With Her Favorite Cake?

When you’re the queen of England, you pretty much get all your royal needs met. After all, the queen is the Head of the Commonwealth and Defender of the Faith. But the job entails a lot of standing on your feet and greeting foreign dignitaries and subjects alike as well. So naturally, Elizabeth II employs someone to break in her shoes before she wears them.

The Evening Standard reported that the monarch recently hired a newcomer to soften up the queen’s new shoes with a pair of beige cotton ankle socks on the carpet so that the monarch doesn’t have to suffer from blisters.

But that’s not the queen’s only royal request. According to Elizabeth’s former chef, Darren McGrady, she also has a sweet tooth and likes to travel with her favorite chocolate biscuit cake.

McGrady revealed that when the queen travels to Windsor Castle, she puts a chef on cake duty to ride in a train behind her with the dessert. “She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up — she wants to finish the whole of that cake,” McGrady said.

