Kit Harington Bashes Sean Penn, Donald Trump: ’I Wouldn't Call Him President‘

Kit Harington a.k.a. Jon Snow from Game of Thrones is on the cover of the June and July issue of Esquire magazine.

In his cover interview, Harington instead talked about American politics. His first issue had to do with Sean Penn attacking Britain over its ownership over the Falkland Islands, which hs found “annoying.” He had strong words for the American actor. He said, “It has nothing to do with you, Sean Penn. F*** off”

He couldn’t also help but talk about America’s current leader. He said, “Mr. Donald Trump – I wouldn’t call him President, I’ll call him Mister. I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist.”

It seems like Harington isn’t the only Game of Thrones star who thinks that way. In the same Esquire interview, author George R.R. Martin compared the cruel and ruthless character of King Joffrey to Trump.

Martin said, “I think Joffrey is now the king in America. And he’s grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was thirteen in the books.”

