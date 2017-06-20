Kevin Hart Loves This Lady’s Kevin Hart Tattoo

We thought we liked celebrities a lot — enough to write about them 24/7 — but we’ve got nothin’ on the true superfans. And Kevin Hart was recently introduced to one at a book signing.

The comedic actor, who can be heard voicing the character of George Beard in the film Captain Underpants, met a stan at a book signing for his new tome, I Can’t Make This Up, earlier this month in Coral Gables, Fla. The unidentified woman rocked an LBD that was short enough to appropriately display her thigh tattoo of the 37-year-old star’s face.

If his face wasn’t enough of a giveaway, we’ll let you know that Hart was flattered. “I love the sh** out of my fans…..,” he captioned the photo.

Now we’re not sure if gender makes the difference, but we will point out that Hart, who Forbes named one of the highest-paid comedians of 2016, had a different reaction when a fella exposed his permanent tribute to him.

“A guy got a tattoo of my face on his lower back,” Hart told Us Weekly in October. “That was weird. I was like, ‘I don’t know what you did that for, sir. I don’t know why it’s there. I don’t really know what I’m supposed to do after seeing that. I guess thank you.’”

Though let’s be clear — Hart likes tattoos. He has a few of his own on his super buff bod that he likes to show off.

Yup, he’s “living life to the fullest” — and that attitude is just part of why he’s landed so many fans.

