Kenny G Serenades Delta Passengers With a Saxy Mile-High Performance

With a few airlines dominating the news cycle these days, it’s nice to see a positive story coming out of the friendly skies.

On Saturday morning, passengers on a Delta flight from San Francisco to Tampa got more than just peanuts and a drink with their flight — they were treated to an impromptu performance by saxophone legend Kenny G!

According to ABC Action News, Kenny G was sitting next to a passenger — an off-duty flight attendant — whose daughter had died of brain cancer and who asked him to perform.

The head flight attendant then informed passengers that Kenny G would play if passengers donated $1,000 to cancer charity Relay for Life. Not only did the passengers raise $1,000 for the charity, they doubled that amount and raised $2,000 as the Grammy-winning saxophonist walked up and down the aisles busking.

The reaction to Kenny G’s mile-high performance was overwhelmingly positive, with one person writing “Amazing … we need more good in this world,” while another tweeted: “A nice change from Fight Club on United.”

