Kathy Griffin's No Longer Sorry About THAT Photo

Earlier this year, comedian Kathy Griffin was in hot water after posing for a photo with a fake President Trump decapitated head. (NSFW link.) It was the kind of thing that immediately turned people of all political affiliations off.

While photographer Tyler Shields also received some scrutiny, it was Griffin who bore the weight of the photograph's criticisms. She later posted a tearful apology (which is no longer on her Instagram - that's important), and then promptly disappeared from the public eye.

Now, after a revealing interview with New York Magazine's The Cut, Griffin shares the aftermath of the photo, which effectively severed many of her friendships as well as any public goodwill. She also claims to have been given an apology script by CBS Corp. board member Arnold Kopelson, which included the weird line, "How stupid was I to follow lies from the 'Left.'"

But Griffin is no longer interested in apologizing for the photo, which the First Family claimed caused 12-year-old son Barron distress because he thought it was "real." In an interview with Australia's TV program Sunrise, the comedian shared, "I’m no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion."

When the presenters pushed back against Griffin's hard turn into non-apology, she retorted, "Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing."

Watch the interview video below:

