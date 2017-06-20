Kat Graham Responds to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Disappointment in ‘All Eyez on Me’

While Jada Pinkett Smith sees the new biopic about her late friend Tupac Shakur as “deeply hurtful,” one of the movie’s stars, Kat Graham, says she had the actress’s support as recently as last week.

Graham, who plays Jada in All Eyez on Me, tells E! News she reached out to Will Smith’s wife before making the movie.

“When I first got the role, I reached out to [Jada] a year and a half ago… the point of reaching out to her, as well as the other producers on the film, was to insure the integrity of the story and the character,” the former Vampire Diaries star shares.

Graham adds, “I even spoke to her last week and she had nothing but support.”

Shortly after the film’s release on Friday, on what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday, Jada took to Twitter to express her feelings about the film and her portrayal.

“Forgive me … my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez on Me to stand as truth,” Smith tweeted. “Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.”

She continued, “Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career. I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage.”

“The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful,” concluded Pinkett Smith.

However, Jada made sure to note that she didn’t have an issue with the performances of Graham or Demetrius Shipp Jr., who plays Tupac.

“Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles,” Smith noted. “You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both.”

Graham said of the comments, “I have a lot of love for her. I hope people just see the movie and make the choice for themselves.”





