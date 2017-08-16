The Kardashian-Jenners open up about Kim's 72-day marriage and that controversial Pepsi ad

Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted on E! in 2007 and gave audiences a full view into their lives. Now the famous family is telling the Hollywood Reporter about the past 10 years in the spotlight, specifically, all the scandals they overcame together.





In 2011, Kim was married to Kris Humphries for 72 days. But she says she knew before walking down the aisle that something felt off. The producers told her that “she didn’t seem happy” and that “she didn’t have to go through with” the wedding. Kim debunked rumors that she went through with it for the show, saying, “If it was for the show, don’t you think we would have found someone that signed off? Someone OK with getting married and getting divorced two months later? If it’s for a show, don’t you think you’d want as little legal trouble as possible?”

KUWTK executive producer Ryan Seacrest recalled: “I remember when Kim called me after the wedding. It was just a few days after, and she just didn’t feel like it was right.”

Kim also touched on her sister Kendall’s controversial Pepsi ad, which was criticized for trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement. “We’re not perfect, but you see these things in the media like Kendall and [her Pepsi ad], where I see her at home crying, but in the media she looks another way because she’s not addressing it.” She revealed that the reason Kendall hasn’t talked about it is because she doesn’t want “footage of [herself] crying.”

