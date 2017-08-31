Kanye West fans are trying to overthrow Taylor Swift's album release

By now, most people know Taylor Swift’s new album, Reputation, will be released on Nov. 10, 2017, which just so happens to be the 10th anniversary of the passing of Kanye West’s mom, Donda West. The rapper’s fans think that Taylor is purposely releasing her album on this day to antagonize Kanye.

Taylor’s latest song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” is believed to be a diss track attacking Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Now, Kanye’s fans have decided to strike back against Taylor with their own event on Nov. 10. Fans have dubbed it “Hey Mama” Day, after the Kanye song. Their aim is to overshadow the release of Reputation.

One Reddit user said, “we have the idea to repeatedly stream a singular Kanye song on that date, hopefully getting that song the #1 spot on daily streams over any of Taylor’s songs.” A Facebook event page has been created for the day, and it now has more than 3,000 people attending. Also, a Spotify playlist has been created with — you guessed it — only “Hey Mama,” listed more than 700 times.

Taylor’s camp debunked the whole theory, calling the date a coincidence and saying, “it is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases. There is no correlation.”

