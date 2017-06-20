Justin Bieber Tells Kids ‘Jail’s Not Cool’ While Sharing His Cool-Looking 2014 Mug Shots

Justin Bieber says getting arrested isn’t cool — though he sure didn’t look upset about it when it happened in 2014. (Photo: Getty Images)

Oh, the life lessons Justin Bieber gives the world.

While the days of after-school specials are over (RIP!), we’re now lucky enough to have pop stars bestow their wisdom on the young and impressionable. Today Professor Bieber taught us an important lesson, which is: Stay out of jail!





Recirculating two photos from his January 2014 arrest for drag racing — and failing a sobriety test — in Miami Beach, Fla. — he wrote, “Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun, #neveragain.” Only, pretty pop star Justin, 23, with his hair — and smirk! — just so, kinda makes wearing orange look cool. Yea, I’m a bad boy … and I didn’t even get in trouble for it. (He copped a plea to reduced charges of misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest. His punishment was to attend an alcohol awareness class, make a $50,000 charitable donation, and that was basically it.)

Our favorite tattoo-obsessed Canadian crooner is feeling reflective these days — and he’s a font of advice for those looking for it in hashtag form. Last week, he shared a photo of his new thigh tattoo, which says “Better at 70,” and he posted about how “I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.” (It’s a nice sentiment, but are we the only ones wondering how the tat will look on a 70-year-old’s leg?!)





Bieber was also thinking about his 2014 arrest back in April. He posted his actual mug shot (the photos he posted today were from his court appearance during his arrest) and he wrote: “I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?”





When Justin isn’t giving life advice on Instagram, he’s out touring — and dodging water bottles thrown by fans — currently in Europe.





