Jon Hamm Says Being Single ‘Sucks’

The single life isn’t for Jon Hamm.

The Mad Men alum, who split with writer-director Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015 after nearly two decades of togetherness, isn’t exactly embracing the wild bachelor lifestyle. Despite being branded one of Hollywood’s sexiest men, he says being back in the dating game isn’t that fun.

“It’s fine,” Hamm, 46, initially said in InStyle’s July issue. However, he expounded on that giving a more candid response. “It’s hard. It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks.”

The actor also opened up about his 2015 stint in rehab for alcohol addiction, which coincided with his breakup and the end of his hit AMC show. (That maybe wasn’t the best year of his life — or perhaps it was with new beginnings.)

“Medical attention is medical attention whether it’s for your elbow or for your teeth or for your brain,” he told the mag. “And it’s important. We live in a world where to admit anything negative about yourself is seen as a weakness, when it’s actually a strength. It’s not a weak move to say, ‘I need help.’ In the long run it’s way better, because you have to fix it.”

Getting medical attention for his brain — via therapy — is also part of Hamm’s routine body maintenance. He admitted that a lot of his personal issues stem from his formative years, a period of time in which he buried both his parents.

“I’m certainly damaged — there’s no denying it,” Hamm admitted. “I was talking to my therapist yesterday, and she was newly flabbergasted at something I told her. I think she’d just forgotten it. I was like, ‘We’ve already gone through this!’ But if you look at the history of my life, it’s not great. When your mom dies when you’re 9, and your dad dies when you’re 20, and then you live on couches in other people’s basements … I mean, there’s certainly a version of that person who does not come out of it as successfully as I have.”

All that said, he’s trying to be his best version of himself.

“I may be a narcissist in the way that most actors are, but I think it’s not to the detriment of those in my life,” he said. “I try to be a good friend, a good partner, and all that stuff. I’m not perfect, and it hurts when you hurt other people. But the hope is to find the right balance so you can care about your own stuff enough to live your life and do your job well while also not being a monster.”





