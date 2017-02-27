Jim Parsons Almost Missed the Oscars Because He Got Locked Out of His House

You would think starring in one of the year’s top movies would let you easily gain access to the Oscars, but Hidden Figures star Jim Parsons was almost denied entry to the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

The actor nearly didn’t make it to the ceremony due to a run of mishaps earlier in the day. First, he realized he wasn’t carrying any form of photo identification to get into the Oscars, so he returned home, intending to grab his wallet. Then he realized he had left his keys behind and was locked out of his house.

So while other A-listers were walking the red carpet, the Big Bang Theory star was documenting his plight with a string of Instagram posts.

In one post, he wrote: “Locked out of house without ID which, apparently, you need to get into the Oscars … waiting on someone to get here and let me in … off to an auspicious beginning…!”

Parsons also joked about not teaching his dogs to open doors and even name-checked his suit designer, Isaia, in case he couldn’t do it in person on the red carpet.

After an hour and a half wait, Parsons was able to regain access to his home, where he was finally able to grab his ID. He then booked it to the Dolby Theatre, arriving just in time for the ceremony.

And even though Hidden Figures failed to take home an Oscar, Parsons was able to laugh off the earlier debacle by photobombing Meryl Streep.

