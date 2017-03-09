Jewel’s 5-Year-Old Son, Kase, Takes the Stage With Her for the First Time

Jewel’s mini-me is a chip off the old block.

The “Shape of You” singer is on the road opening for Don Henley in Australia. At Wednesday’s show at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, she brought out a very special guest: her 5-year-old son. The moment left her with such feels that she wrote, “I died.”

“Ladies and gentleman — I present Kase Townes Kilcher Murray’s first performance!” the Alaskan songstress, 42, posted, along with a link to his performance of her aunt Mossy Kilcher’s song “Day Dream Land.”





“I was so proud of how [brave] he was!” wrote Jewel, who split with Kase’s dad, Ty Murray, in 2014. “When he walked out on stage he said, ‘Mom, I can do this’ and he gave me a little thumbs up. I died.”

We don’t even know the kid, and we felt proud too. He did a solo, duetted with mom, then adorably took a bow and raced offstage. Jewel had to call him back to give her a postperformance hug.

While Kase may have some cowboy in him like dad, he certainly has the music gene as well. Last summer, Jewel, who now dates pro footballer Charlie Whitehurst, posted another video of his “first public performance” — at a family friend’s house in Alaska. The two could be seen sitting next to one another and singing sweetly as Jewel played the guitar. “Introducing Kase’s first public performance! With me!” the songbird captioned the video. She noted, “The way he rocks back and forth murders me.”





Same.

