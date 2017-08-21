'Jersey Shore' Reunion: The Situation might go to jail but they still find time to party

On Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore home gyms, spray tans and laundry pick up was the new mantra of Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio listed off his new and improved habits. However, he still believes in “that GTL lifestyle.”

It’s been five years since the cast has gotten together. This reunion episode included Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

On the plus side, Mike has sobered up, but on the downside, he’s facing tax evasion charges. “When Mike got audited, we all got audited. Do not f*** with the IRS,” said Snooki.

Mike was regretful about his past choices saying, “The last five years have not been cool, you know? I went through rehab. Or, actually, two rehabs. I got this court case. And then I realized that I destroyed the friendships that I thought would last forever.”

Despite the looming possibility of jail time, they still managed to remember the good times with Mike saying, “You get tired of, like, that one night and the multiple women or the threesomes or the foursomes, or whatever.” They also recognized how things have changed with everyone but Pauly D raising their hand at Snooki’s question of who has gotten Botox.

After they celebrated Mike’s sobriety by doing shots they took to the boardwalk and enjoyed the same fame from tourists. Only time will tell how things go for Mike’s impending court case, but fortunately, he got to get in some quality friend time beforehand.

