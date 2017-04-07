‘Jersey Shore’s’ Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Brother Marc Indicted for Tax Evasion Again

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino's money problems aren’t over yet.

The 34-year-old Jersey Shore alum and his brother Marc Sorrentino were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income. On Friday, the two were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, as announced by Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick for the District of New Jersey and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE, “the superseding indictment returned today includes new charges against both men. Michael is now also charged with tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency transaction reports and Marc is now also charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.”

An arraignment on the superseding indictment is scheduled for April 17 in Newark federal court.

The indictment alleges Mike evaded his 2011 income taxes and made multiple cash deposits on the same day in amounts less than $10,000 into different bank accounts that he controlled in an effort to allegedly evade the banks’ reporting requirements.

If convicted, the Sorrentino brothers face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison on the conspiracy count and three years in prison for each count of aiding in the preparation of false tax returns.

Mike faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each structuring count and five years in prison for the tax evasion count. Marc faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for obstruction.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com