Jeremy Renner Is Not Dead — Despite ‘One Sad Soul’ Spreading That Rumor

Jeremy Renner is known for his death-defying stunts, but as far as chatter about his actual death, well, that’s a bunch of hooey.

The action star from films including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and the Bourne Legacy is very much alive despite a rumor to the contrary. He took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday night to clear up likely the worst rumor he’s had to read about himself.

“Apparently there is an internet HOAX that I died? Hmmm. Well not from where I’m sitting!” Renner, who is dad to a 3-year-old daughter named Ava, wrote along with a photo of himself looking unimpressed. “So not to worry for those who care….”

Renner, who turned 46 on Saturday and attended the Golden Globes on Sunday night, used the hashtags “#aliveandkicking,” “#internetabuse,” “#lovetoyouall,” and “#excepttheonesadsoulpostingsuchgarbage.”

It is unclear who the “sad soul posting such garbage” is, but what matters is it’s not true. Thank goodness. We’re still not over 2016.