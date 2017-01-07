Jeremy Renner Treats Daughter and Her Friends to Spa Day and Tea Party — Then Goes to His Workshop to Hit Things

Jeremy Renner loves spending time with his only daughter, but after a long day with his number one girl — and her friends — on Thursday, he couldn’t wait to go do quintessential “man things.”

The Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation star, who has made his career out of starring in action movies and loves guns and knives, started his day by taking Ava, nearly 4, and her pals to the Boutique Nail Bar at the W Hotel Hollywood. Manis and pedis were on the menu, and dear old Dad, 45, was there for it all, including a sorta stealth selfie of the sweet little blonde, still in her coat, sitting in a giant spa chair.

His post included hashtags including, “#theonlydude,” “#hostingladies,” and “#ohboy.”

That was only the start. From there he corralled the little ladies over to a tea party, which was all kinds of cute. On the table for three were teacups, treats, and a stuffed animal. (Apparently an Ava fave because it was within her grasp.)

“God I love these little ladies!” Renner captioned the photo before adding, “Now it’s time to go grab tools and build s**t! #balance #amazingday #hammertime.”

Thea actor apparently needed a little something to counteract all the sweet girliness. And perhaps the trio joined him ’cause we know girls can swing hammers too.

Renner has been a solo parent to pretty Ava since she was about 1-and-a-half, when he and Canadian model Sonni Pacheco filed for divorce. (It was a nasty one.) Though Ava is clearly the apple of his eye, Renner has said his parenting methods occasionally include tough love for his pampered princess.

While promoting Arrival late last year, he told a story about how when Ava was 9 months old and just able to pull herself up, he would move objects she worked hard to reach to toughen her up.

“She saw on a glass table a pacifier she wanted,” he told the Associated Press. “It took her a half hour to work up — to get up to this thing. She’s just about to reach this thing … and I just pull it away from her. My mom slaps me. ‘Jeremy, you’re so mean. What are you doing? She’s been trying to get it for 45 minutes.’ I said, ‘Yeah, watch my little girl go.’ What does she do? She works her goddamn way around that table and then she grabs it on the other side of the table. She earned it. She learned how to overcome an obstacle.”





He went on to say that he loves “to challenge her — put her in different scenarios to keep her stimulated, keep her growing … you know — let her win eight out of 10 times and force her to fail. Make her work for things.”

And sometimes he just likes to treat her — and a tea party and trip to the spa does the trick.