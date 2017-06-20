Jennifer Lopez Pens Moving Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community

Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez might be grabbing all the headlines these days, but “Jenny from the block” still remembers what it was like to grow up in a nontraditional family.

For Gay Pride Month, Billboard asked pop culture figures to write love letters to the LGBTQ community. Musicians such as Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Christina Aguilera, and Selena Gomez turned in notes supporting the community.

Lopez penned a moving letter, adding her voice to the chorus of support. In her post, Lopez writes about her “cool” Aunt Myrza and wanting to be just like her when she grew up: “What I didn’t realize was that she was struggling with being gay,” Lopez wrote. “At that time, families didn’t sit around a dinner table and talk about tolerance and acceptance.”

Lopez went on to describe the lack of representation in the media during that time, adding, “Life was different, and it is heartbreaking for me to think about it now. The people she watched on TV didn’t represent her. Movies didn’t represent her. She thought she was alone.”

While Lopez’s aunt is no longer alive, the Shades of Blue actress adds that she always looked up to her. She’s also supporting the LGBTQ community with the drama series The Fosters, for which she is executive producer. The award-winning show on Freeform follows a lesbian couple raising a family.

In the note, Lopez expresses her pride in the show, which recently celebrated its 100th episode. She writes, “A show that holds a mirror to society and shines a light on what love looks like. It doesn’t matter your race or sexual orientation. Love is love.”

