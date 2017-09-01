Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's best couple workout moments

Have you noticed? (And we don’t know how you could have missed it.) A-Rod and and J.Lo like to work out — together, separately, all over the world.

In fact, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s trainer, David Kirsch, noted the duo’s penchant for partner-based exercise, including partner sit-ups with medicine balls and partner pushups, in an interview with Us Weekly. He also explained that while Rodriguez was the pro athlete, Lopez can hold her own in the gym.

“Jennifer has crazy discipline during her workouts, which many people miss during at-home or in-the-gym exercise classes,” Kirsch said. “She is able to focus on every single move that is given to her to ensure that she is doing it with reason and seeing results.”

The results are all over J.Lo and A-Rod’s social media accounts, and so are scenes from their long hours in the gym.

Just this week, Lopez shared a post on her Instagram of the two in a quiet — but sweaty — moment, sitting on yoga mats surrounded by kettle bells. The caption? “You push me I push you… #yinandyang #rise #balance #insideandout Getting it in at @trufusion #namaste.”

Rodriguez has also offered peeks at them, posting a video of himself and Lopez raising their heart rates to “Hypnotize” by the Notorious B.I.G., ending with A-Rod doing pushups with J.Lo on his back. As an extra treat, Lopez took time out for a dance break, proving that she will always and forever be a Fly Girl. (Side note: Those medicine ball sit-ups look killer!)

Rodriguez also featured a clip of himself and Lopez raising their heart rates at a UFC gym to the tune of “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. In it, the duo work with cables and dumbbells, take on some strength training exercises, and get hand-wrapped for a little boxing. Note how intently Rodriguez watches Lopez as she throws her punches.

Of course, they still work out solo — and Lopez is no stranger to the boxing moves she sported in Rodriguez’s Twitter clip. Check her out as she works the punching bag, touting her NBC series, Shades of Blue.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez shared one of his own UFC gym workouts, featuring lots of strength training, stretching, and a bit of cardio.

It sounds like Rodriguez is having fun keeping up with his better — and fabulously fit — half. As he told Us Weekly in August, “Jennifer is an incredible athlete. She’s a former star athlete going back to junior high [and] high school. And we both just love the fitness space, we like to work out. We work out together, we work out apart. Yeah, she’s great.”

Their social posts are #fitnessgoals and #relationshipgoals all wrapped up into one.

Can’t wait to see how — and where — they sweat next!

