‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Loses Custody Battle With Mom Over Son Jace, but Gains Visitation Rights

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been embroiled in a nasty custody battle with her mother, Barbara Evans, over her 7-year-old son, Jace. And while Barbara still has primary custody of the little boy, Jenelle revealed to E! News that she now gets to have Jace on weekends and holidays and during the summer, cementing a new visitation agreement as part of the custody stipulations. Considering Janelle didn’t have court-mandated visitation rights until now, it’s definitely a step in the right direction for the 25-year-old mother of three.

“I’m not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son anymore, and at the moment that’s all I care about,” she explained. “[I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day, but today wasn’t the day, sadly.”





Jenelle characterized the court proceedings as being “extremely tense” and said she “burst out into tears in the conference room” when she learned of the judge’s decision. However, RadarOnline.com claims the proceedings weren’t “very emotional” and that Jenelle and Barbara came to a mutual agreement for the sake of Jace’s well-being.

The MTV star gave custody of Jace over to her mom in 2011, as she wasn’t really fit to be a mother at that time, but she has been hoping to regain full custody ever since. After hearing the judge’s decision, Jenelle told her attorney, “I don’t know what I’m going to do.” Jenelle — who is engaged to David Eason — is also mother to 2-year-old son Kaiser and newborn daughter Ensley.





Unfortunately, Jenelle definitely doesn’t see a bright future for her relationship with Barbara. The two didn’t look at each other while in court, and Jenelle said she hasn’t spoken to her mom since the ruling. “I’m really happy we could [reach] a decision for Jace, but it doesn’t change my feelings towards my mom,” she said. “She still isn’t giving up my son to me, but I will fight again in the future when the time is right.”

She added, “I’m happy but devastated at the same time that I didn’t take it to trial, but in the world of Jenelle, you learn to pick and choose your battles.”

It seems that the judge is on her side a little bit, as according to Jenelle, he chastised Barbara — who has been Jace’s primary caregiver since he was born — for thinking about herself over her grandson. Jenelle also believes that the judge may have denied her full custody because she and her fiancé are not married yet.

Though MTV has documented Jenelle’s troubles over the years, it appears as if she’s turned things around and is focused on being a good mom. And with the custody order in full effect, it looks like she’ll be spending Memorial Day weekend with Jace, whom she hasn’t seen in five weeks. While she hasn’t given up on getting full custody, she plans to wait before making her next move.

“[I will go back] maybe in a year, but I want the judge to see this new order has been in effect and [I’ve] been complying with it with no problems,” she said.





