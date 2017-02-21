Jason Momoa’s Fancy Ride Breaks Down, but Beer and Girl Scout Cookies Tide Him Over Until Help Arrives

Like a good scout, Jason Momoa’s motto is “be prepared” — and he certainly was when his ride broke down over the weekend.

The Frontier star — and soon-to-be Aquaman — was tooling around in his Land Rover with a friend when the pricy set of wheels clunked out. Luckily, he had all the necessary provisions — beer and Girl Scout Cookies — to tide him over until help arrived.

The tatted-up tomahawk tosser shared a super chill photo of the scene after he had car trouble on Monday. He and Trevor Bourget were clutching “tall boys” and open boxes of Trefoils and Samoas as they sat on the curb.

“Truck f***ing broke down but I always keep beer in the yeti and thank god I got @girlscouts cookies,” he wrote, with hashtags that included “#tallboysonthecurb” “#wishihadguinnessontaprightnow,” and #sureillsharemycookiestrevor.” (The famous beer lover has his own Guinness named after him.)

A day earlier, Momoa had bragged on social media about scoring Girl Scout Cookies, which he jokingly said support his “addiction.” He adorably posed with the troop of smiling girls — and his three boxes of cookies (only three? Really?) — and hinted he wasn’t going to share the tasty treats with the hashtag “#donttouchmyshortbread.” Desperate times call for desperate measures though.





We’re not sure who ultimately rescued Momoa — perhaps his wife, Lisa Bonet? — but we assume they weren’t paid with cookies. Those sought-after suckers were likely crumbs in the men’s bellies by then. Girl Scout Cookies have that effect, don’t they?





