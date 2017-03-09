Jason Momoa Earns ‘Cool Dad’ Points for Taking Kids to Meet Red Hot Chili Peppers, but Controversy Surrounds 1 of the Photos

Jason Momoa, seen here in Barcelona last year, is one chill dude. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

Jason Momoa may not let his kids watch TV or use computers, but he’s still a cool dad. He built them their own climbing gym and skate ramp. Oh, and last night he took them to a private jam session with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Game of Thrones alum, 37, brought his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and daughter, Lola, to see the iconic band in concert in L.A. on Wednesday. The man who geeked out big-time over meeting Tom Waits, was thrilled to be in close proximity to the RHCP — they had a special meet-and-greet — and described himself as “stoked,” saying he had “sick love” for the band.

Momoa, who is starring in Aquaman, shared photos from the private meet-up with the band on social media, and that caused a little controversy. However, it started out simply enough with a photo of his “babies” holding the set list.





Lucky Nakoa-Wolf got a private lesson with Josh Klinghoffer.





He also got to check out Chad Smith’s drum kit.





He probably also had the best seat in the house during the show.





Here, the kids are with their pops, who called music “the greatest art form,” adding: “Teach them to sing, to drum, to wail, to shred. I love music.”





And one photo showed Lola backstage next to Flea.

It’s that last photo that has people all worked up today. Commenters, who apparently have never heard of the Chili Peppers, freaked out that the 9-year-old girl (whose mom is Momoa’s wife, Lisa Bonet) was standing next to a possibly naked man. (It’s unclear from this angle whether or not he’s wearing briefs.) The man, of course, is bassist Flea. To the uninformed, Flea is often nude onstage. Sometimes he wears a sock over his penis.

While most commenters were like: Cool, Lola met Flea while her dad stood a foot away taking a photo! Others were like: Scandal! Drama! Horror! Some actual comments:

lscariotUhhhh…. is your kid like 5 inches away from a naked man’s donk?

katie.c.robinson.98 Naked man???? Young girl???

aritulaLol the guitar guy looks naked. He not naked is he ?F*** I hope not . That would be messed up. But you seem like a loving dad im sure he’s not.

_because_im_batman__The f***? That guy is naked in front of your daughter but meh f*** it right

teniquemathieuI don’t care how cool he is @prideofgypsies i hope he has on something. And if you took the pic to elicit responses then that makes me wonder how desperate you are to risk iffy posed pictures with your child for likes. unfollow… not that it matters but you lost a fan.

Momoa hasn’t addressed the comments — probably because he’s still on a high from his private time with the band.

Last month, the star opened up about his parenting in an interview with Yahoo Celebrity.

“We don’t have a TV or Internet,” he said. “I grew up without having one, and then my wife did too. There is a lot of stuff to do at the house — I built a climbing gym and skate ramp. It’s not that we don’t love movies or TV shows. Generally, I see them when I am away, or my wife may watch something on the computer. But I want my children to play with their imagination as long as possible, so I don’t think we’re missing out on anything.”

Clearly they aren’t missing out on things. But whether they’re exposed to too much is apparently up for debate.





