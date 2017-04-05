Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Reveal They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 With Funny Announcement

Some celebrities announce impending pregnancies with mushy sentiments or full-blown, meticulously styled photo shoots. Not Jason Biggs and his wife, actress and writer Jenny Mollen.

“This is how I told my son babies are made,” Mollen said in an Instagram post Wednesday, coupled with a picture of her in bed next to the American Pie star, sucking on the end of a NoseFrida Snot Sucker stuck in Biggs’s nose.

This marks baby No. 2 for Mollen, 37, and Biggs, 38, who are parents to son Sid, born in February 2014. No doubt their new kid is in for some great fun. After all, who wouldn’t want to be driven around town in family superhero masks?





Or make time for some fun in the pool with Biggs?





And that’s nothing compared to Sid’s personal style, as cultivated by his mom and her superior taste.





But what would you expect from a mom who ingeniously uses bathroom hand dryers to blow-dry her kid’s hair?





There’s no questioning the couple are devoted parents, madly in love with their kid.





Back when Sid was born, Biggs told People that Sid’s birth changed him and Mollen forever.

“What I’m learning — and what’s interesting — is that my wife has changed completely, and I’m sure that I have too,” Biggs said. “She sees it in me, and I see it in her, and we’re stronger now because of it.

“That change that happens is so tangible. It happens overnight, and it’s the craziest thing,” he continued, adding, “otherwise I don’t think I’ve changed — it’s too soon. Ask me again in a couple of years when the kid is milking me, and it’s just horrible, and he’s running around, and it’s exhausting.”

Mollen told People, “The minute I had Sid, all I wanted to do was be with him. It’s weird to think about the fact that one day he’s not going to want to live with me.”

We can’t wait to see updates on the pregnancy as it progresses and the arrival of their new bundle of joy.





