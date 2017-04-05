Katy Perry Searches ‘Katy Perry Hot’ on Internet for Quick Self-Esteem Boost

Even Katy Perry needs a confidence boost now and then.

The beautiful and talented songstress searches the term “Katy Perry hot” for a quick reminder that she is still a babe. Needless to say, she was successful. The move came after the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer posted two less-than-flattering photos of herself on Instagram.





“Was feeling insecure about my last two posts so,” Perry, 32, posted along with a photo of herself in unbuttoned Daisy Dukes and an overflowing bra top that slipped off one shoulder. Her sultry look added to the already smoldering pic.

We suspect that the 601,700 likes (so far) should make her feel a bit better.

The two photos that got her questioning her sexy were this one — in which she’s having her face massaged while FaceTiming:





And her April Fools’ Day gag. She announced it’s “the cover for my 4th album,” adding,

“Been plotting in the same type of sports bra from my IM and laminated calendar since 99.”





Katy is coming off a breakup — and you know what that can do to a person — but she has no shortage of admirers. At the top of the list is her ex-John Mayer, who just released a song about how he misses her. (No big deal, right?) She has also been linked to Ryan Phillippe. Apparently they were flirting up a storm at Elton John’s recent 70th birthday bash.

The truth is, Katy doesn’t need short shorts, a loose bra, and sexy face to look hot. Next time she’s feeling insecure, she should peruse her No. 1s.





