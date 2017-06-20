Jackie Kennedy’s Lavish Childhood Home Is for Sale: Guess How Much It’s Going For?

Jacqueline Kennedy was one of the most popular first ladies of all time. And now you or someone very wealthy can own part of her history.

Built in 1919, the Georgian-style mansion where she grew up is nicknamed Merrywood. The luxurious property sits on seven acres overlooking the Potomac River in McLean, Va.

Merrywood is the private estate in McLean, Va., where Jacqueline Kennedy grew up. (Photo: Sotheby’s) More

It contains nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and multiple common rooms. The elegant 23,000-square-foot home still has original details like the living room’s plaster moldings.

Outside, Merrywood sits among rolling lawns, formal gardens, and a pool. Other amenities include a tennis court, a pavilion with indoor pool, a gym, and changing rooms.

Living room with original moldings. (Photo: Sotheby’s) More

In 1944, a young Jacqueline Bouvier told Town and Country magazine: “I always love it so at Merrywood — so peaceful… with the river and those great steep hills.”

America Online co-founder Steve Case purchased the home in 2005 for $24.5 million. According to Curbed, if the estate sells for the $49.5 million asking price, it will be the most expensive property in the area.

In other entertainment news, Nicole Kidman celebrates a major milestone:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: