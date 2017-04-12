Ivanka Trump Is Creating New Headlines Again, This Time It's for Her Changing Eye Color
There’s one thing that you may have never noticed about Ivanka Trump, her changing eye color. Last year during an interview with CBS This Morning, she had brown eyes:
A few months later, Ivanka was on On the Record, and her eyes appeared to be green:
There seems to be a big difference in her eye color. Just last month, Ivanka was photographed with very dark brown eyes. But during her interview on Good Morning America in 2016, she had green eyes:
And while on the campaign trail with her dad, she rocked both eye colors. In September 2016 she rocked green eyes. However, a few months earlier she had brown eyes:
Different eye colors aren’t a new thing for Ivanka. In 2013, she had green eyes at the finale for All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. And the year before, at the 9th Annual Style Awards, she was rocking them too:
But at another event that same week she had brown eyes:
Even when Ivanka was younger, she rocked both brown and green eyes. Here she is modeling in 1999 with green eyes:
And here she is in 1993 with brown eyes:
Some people speculating the difference is due to contacts, or she just has hazel eyes — what do you think?
