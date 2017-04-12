Sofia Vergara Makes the Flu Look Like a Snapchat Filter

Of course, Sofia Vergara would look cute while sick in bed with a 102-degree fever. (Photo: Sofia Vergara via Instagram)

Even on a bad day, Sofia Vergara manages to look… well, like Sofia Vergara. The Modern Family star posted a makeup-free selfie from bed and put our sick day appearance to shame.

“Hm..I just realised that 102 fever gives u the perfect shades of pink,” she captioned the above photo. The Covergirl spokeswoman even asked the brand to recreate her rosy hue, adding, “I need this colors @covergirl #Imawimp #thatswhatIgetforshootingintheraininRome #iwouldntmakeitpast2daysonNakedandAfraid.”

You should get on that, Covergirl, as Vergara pretty much looks like a real-life Snapchat filter. The 44-year-old actress may be feeling crummy, but the flu is really working for her. However, like all mere mortals, she has been just trying to survive in her fever state with some chicken soup.





As Vergara’s “thatswhatIgetforshootingintheraininRome” hashtag states, she apparently caught a bug after shooting a scene for her upcoming film, Bent, in the rain.





It appears it was the very last scene that did her in.





Prior to becoming ill, Vergara and her crew appeared to have a great time eating…





…and posing in front of landmarks.





Cheer up, Sofia. You may be under the weather, but at least you have Joe Manganiello as your live-in nurse!





