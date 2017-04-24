Inside Donald and Melania Trump’s Marriage: Trouble in Paradise?

A recent Vanity Fair article offers a glimpse into Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage and claims that “woefully pliant as Melania may be, even she may have a breaking point.”

Observers of the first lady have interpreted everything from her body language at the Liberty Ball to her frown at the president’s inauguration as evidence of Melania’s unhappiness in the marriage. #SaveMelania and #SadMelania trended on Twitter after the infamous frowning reaction at the inauguration, and “Free Melania” signs were waved at the Women’s March on Washington.

The article dissects the evolution of their relationship, claiming that the two had a “contract” of sorts during her pregnancy, writing that Donald agreed to Melania’s having a baby only on the condition that she would get her body back.

The report also reveals that there are no indications that she has any plans to move to Washington, D.C., once their son Barron finishes his school term in NYC, and cites sources in fashion and media claiming a “frostiness” between Melania and Ivanka Trump due to Melania’s reluctance to fully step into the role of first lady.

Meanwhile, William Eubanks, a decorator friend who spent Thanksgiving with the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago, told Vanity Fair, “She enjoys her role of stepping back and letting him take center stage.”

