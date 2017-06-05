What Do the Huxtables Think of the Bill Cosby Assault Allegations?

Bill Cosby announced that he will not take the stand on June 5. The criminal trial involves allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. Many other women have also claimed that Cosby assaulted them since the ’60s.

So what do his Cosby Show co-stars think about the scandal?

Phylicia Rashad, who played his TV wife, Clair Huxtable, spoke out. She told Showbiz 411 in 2015, “What you’re seeing is the destruction of a legacy. And I think it’s orchestrated. I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy. And it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture.”

In 2015, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, aka Theo Huxtable, expressed his feelings to Billboard magazine. He said, “Just as it’s painful to hear any woman talk about sexual assault, whether true or not, it’s just as painful to watch my friend and mentor go through this.”

Keshia Knight Pulliam is the adorable little Rudy on the show. She told the Today show in 2015: “What I can say is this: I wasn’t there. No one was there except for the two people who know exactly what happened. All I can speak to is the man I know and I love.”

Raven-Symoné played Cosby’s step-granddaughter Olivia. In 2014, the child star responded on Instagram to an unfounded rumor that he molested her and said, “I was practically a baby on that show, and this is truly a disgusting rumor that I want no part of.”

Zoe Kravitz recently addressed the issue on behalf of her mom, Lisa Bonet. She told Allure magazine, “It bummed her out. Though she didn’t seem incredibly surprised about it. I don’t think she wants to hear about anyone being abused, especially by someone she spent so much time with.”

Meanwhile, Tempestt Bledsoe, who played daughter Vanessa, hasn’t yet commented on the allegations.

In other entertainment news, Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her divorce:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: