Henry Cavill gushes about girlfriend Lucy Cork on social media

Superman star Henry Cavill, 34, has taken his romance with stuntwoman Lucy Cork online, sharing a lengthy post and a video of her kicking some serious butt.

His words seem to start out as general advice, but then they focus on Cork, whose current project is the same as Cavill’s, Mission: Impossible 6. In part, it reads: “The video above is what positive forward motion, determination, bravery, strong will, dedication and self respect looks like. This is my Lucy. She is one of the best stunt women in the world. She has defined herself. She continues to define herself. She grows, everyday. She is Lucy Cork because she says so.”

We probably don’t have to point out — though we will — that he called her “my Lucy.”

Cavill and Cork began dating sometime between when filming of the Tom Cruise movie began in April and when they were first spotted together at Wimbledon in July. Later in the month, they were photographed together at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gold Cup Polo Final in Midhurst, England.

Lucy Cork and Henry Cavill attend the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gold Cup Polo Final in Midhurst, England, in July. (Photo: Dave M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Jaeger-LeCoultre) More

The new post is a big step for the relationship, because Cavill tends to keep his social posts focused on his latest acting roles and his adorable dog, Kal.

Britain’s the Sun reported in July that Cork is 25. Wonder Woman and Cruise’s The Mummy are among her other credits.

Cavill’s loves of the past have included former MMA fighter Gina Carano, whom he dated on an off from late 2012 to late 2014. He spent roughly 10 days by Kaley Cuoco’s side in July 2013. (Later, Cuoco complained that dating “Superman” was no easy feat, because of the media attention that came along with it.)

Most recently, Cavill had gone public with a 19-year-old student, Tara King, whom he brought as his date to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Reportedly, they split only a few months later.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: