What happened to Princess Diana's sisters?

Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Jane Fellowes have largely retreated from public life since the tragic death of their sister, Princess Diana; however, this August, Lady Sarah relived the horror of hearing the news of her younger sister's car crash in the BBC documentary, Diana, 7 Days.



“She was religious in putting on her seatbelt,” Lady Sarah said. “Why didn’t she put it on that night? I’ll never know.”

Here's everything we know about the two women who were thrust into the spotlight on one of their saddest days.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale

Lady Sarah was the eldest of the four Spencer children and widely rumored to be the cleverest. In a recently released Diana biography by Sarah Bradford, the Lady Sarah is described as being “hero-worshipped” by the young Princess. She was a close confidante of Diana's and even introduced her to Prince Charles.

Lady Sarah had briefly dated Charles in 1977, but fully approved of her sister's relationship with the future monarch.

“I introduced them, I’m cupid,” she reportedly said, shortly after Charles and Diana's engagement was announced in 1981.

Perhaps it helped that Lady Sarah got married one year before her sister in 1980, to Neil McCorquodale. The couple went on to have three children Emily, George, and Celia, and are still together today.

After Diana’s death on August 31, 1997, both of her sisters went with Charles to collect her body from Paris. In footage from the time, both sisters appear shell-shocked and traumatized, especially as they arrived back in the UK with their sister's coffin.



Lady Sarah recalls feeling nothing but shock in the hours and days between Diana’s death and funeral, but in a recent interview with the BBC, her harshest words were saved for the media. Describing the reporters as ruthless in their attempts to get quotes or interviews from her so soon after her sister’s death, she branded the press “unacceptable.”

Her comments are in line with those made by other members of the Spencer family in the aftermath of Diana’s sudden death. Her brother Earl Charles Spencer accused photographers and the media of having “blood on their hands” in a statement made shortly after her death was announced. He also didn't hold back during his now-infamous eulogy.