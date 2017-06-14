Gloria Estefan Announces That Her Mom Has Died, Says She Will Miss Her Every Day

Gloria Estefan paid tribute to her late mother, Gloria Fajardo, Tuesday night. She took to social media to announce that her mom had passed away at age 88.

The singer shared this photo on Instagram and said that her mom died peacefully and was surrounded by family and friends. She wrote, “I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life.”





Estefan has been posting photos of her mom recently and updating everyone on her health. She also canceled a show in Napa Valley set for July 15 to be by her mom’s side.





Meanwhile, Estefan’s daughter, Emily, has been showing us that music does run in their family, with videos of her and her grandma rapping. Emily even gave her grandma the name of “Rapuela.”





Estefan closed out her post with a heartwarming message. She wrote, “I will miss her every moment of every day and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman and role model that she was to so many people. Thank you for your prayers and messages, and the love and concern that filled our hearts and accompanied us throughout this most difficult time.”

In other entertainment news, Erin Andrews reveals that she’s going through IVF:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: