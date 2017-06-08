‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ and Other Casts Who Got Commemorative Tattoos

Making a TV show or movie can create lifelong bonds among the cast, but sometimes stars go above and beyond to commemorate the project.

Members of the Game of Thrones Stark family Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams got matching ink that reads “07.08.09,” which represents the date they both found out they were cast for the HBO series. They joked that the reason they got it is “we don’t know if [our characters are] going to make it, so Maisie and I were like, ‘Let’s get these ones before anyone kills us.’”

Suicide Squad members Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Will Smith made themselves permanent members of the squad by engraving “SKWAD” on a part of their bodies.





The Lord of the Rings fellowship goes beyond the movies. Years ago, eight of the nine members of the fellowship, including Sir Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, and Elijah Wood, got a small tattoo of the word nine spelled out in Tengwar, the artificial script created by LoTR author J. R. R. Tolkien.





Bryan Cranston revealed that, on the last day of filming Breaking Bad, he and Aaron Paul got commemorative ink. Cranston said about the tattoo: “I wanted something … something that would give me private personal pleasure, and it seemed appropriate. I mean, Breaking Bad changed my life”.

Lucy Hale and the rest of the cast of Pretty Little Liars are all bonded for life too. Hale posted a photo to share with fans, and she said, “We couldn’t not get tattoos to commemorate the show! And obviously on our ‘shh’ finger”.





And last but not least, in celebration of Neil Patrick Harris’s Netflix show A Series of Unfortunate Events getting renewed for a second season, he branded his ankle with the Volunteer Fire Department (V.F.D.) insignia from the series.





In other entertainment news, Brad Pitt is now a weatherman?

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: