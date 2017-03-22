Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Continue to Give Us #RelationshipGoals

If you didn’t know that Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were country music’s king and queen, you would think they were any other married couple. After all, they share moisturizer, are in bed by 9 p.m., and never spend more than three days apart. Still, their 20-year marriage is something of a feat in Hollywood.

“We are not the most exciting people in the world,” Hill tells New Beauty, saying their day-to-day life is rather low-key. “We don’t stay out late and we don’t really go to parties — we are usually in bed by 9 p.m. For us, the rest just builds energy so we have the energy to do all the things we need to do.”

One thing they both do? Moisturize. Faith, who will turn 50 on Sept. 21, isn’t stressed about the milestone birthday but says she is paying close attention to her moisturizer. Apparently Tim — who turns 50 in May — also sees the importance in that beauty regimen.

“He likes moisturizers because I’m so into moisturizer,” she laughs. “Every time I try something new, I say, ‘Here, let me test it on you first.’ He has beautiful skin.”

If it were up to Tim, his wife would just wear moisturizer and nothing else, as she says his favorite look on her is “just natural.”

“He likes when I have no makeup on and crazy-curly hair,” she reveals. “Before I put it up in my ponytail, he always tells me to wear it down because it’s his favorite.”





McGraw clearly appreciates when Faith dresses up too. He surprised her for her New Beauty cover shoot and kept telling her how beautiful she looked. He was there to help her navigate the studio in heels as she was recovering from recent foot surgery.

Swoon.

At home, Faith returns the favor and spoils him as well.

“We spoil Tim,” she confesses. “He’s the only guy in the house, so the girls and I love to watch football with him and try to be the sons he never had. But he would not trade his girls for anything in the world. He loves all the attention.”

Faith and Tim have three teenage daughters — Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15 — who have inherited their parents’ passion (and talent) for music.

View photos Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with daughters Audrey, far left, and Maggie at the 2017 Grammys. (Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS) More

“Tim and I know what it takes to really do this for a living, but as a parent, you don’t want to stand in the way of their dreams,” Faith admits. “It’s been one of the most difficult things for me as a mom — especially as a mom of all girls. You want to protect them; you want to make sure they aren’t disappointed. I’m certain all parents would say that about their kids, but there is a point you have to remember, ‘I was 19 once, and I remember the passion and the drive I had, and I just have to let them go and do it.’ Sometimes, it’s better to let your children go through things on their own and let them experience it instead of saying, ‘Don’t do it this way’ or ‘You must do it this way.’”

However, the power couple says there is one thing the girls have to have: a work ethic.

“It is very important to us as a family, and the girls have seen that,” Faith emphasizes. “The one thing we stress is that you don’t get things handed to you on a silver platter — you have to work for the things you want. They know it takes hard work. You don’t just arrive.”

She also wants their daughters to understand the importance of inner beauty.

“Social media can be so cruel, but we’ve always emphasized the importance of having a realistic take and a healthy view regarding beauty to our girls,” she reveals. “They know it’s not just on the outside. It’s really important to us to teach them that beauty is on the inside. People can see your heart by the expressions on your face and by the way you carry yourself — they can see your happiness.”





That’s why Faith tries not to pay attention to aging in general despite the big 5-0 looming around the corner.

“If I did, my girls would notice, and I don’t want that,” she states. “It’s not a message I want them to have. The secret is being confident — with your age, with yourself. Life is so precious. We only have one; what’s the point of stressing about all of that?”

Read More