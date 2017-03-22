’Walking Dead’ Alum Steven Yeun Welcomes Son With Wife Joana Pak

New parents Steven Yeun and Joana Pak at a Detroit Pistons-Los Angeles Clippers game at Staples Center in November, when it was just the two of them. (Photo: Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

There’s a new member of the extended Walking Dead family. Steven Yeun has become a dad.

The actor, who played Glenn Rhee on the AMC show until last year, and his new bride, Joana Pak, welcomed their first child together, a son, on Friday, March 17, according to E! News. Yup, a St. Patrick’s Day baby.

It’s been an exciting few months for the couple. They tied the knot on Dec. 3. at Los Angeles’ Paramour Estate. Pak, a photographer, later posted these shots from their big day.









And Steven posted this one. So glam.





The gorgeous wedding was featured in Martha Stewart Weddings.

In February, Yeun shared this snapshot, which showed off Pak’s growing baby bump.





Just a few weeks ago, Joana shared a photo of one of their dogs getting cozy in the baby’s bassinet.





Well, now that bassinet has a new occupant. Congratulations all around.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: