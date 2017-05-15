Elton John Shared Mother’s Day Love After Years of Estrangement From Mom

Elton John seems to have resumed his previously close relationship with his mother, Sheila Farebrother, after years of estrangement, and things are back on track enough between the two that he publicly posted a sweet Mother’s Day wish to the 92-year-old.





“Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo,” wrote the pop star, 70. He had previously been out of touch with his mother for at least seven years, according to an interview she did around her 90th birthday in 2015. At the time she she showed off the flowers and note he sent her in lieu of attending her party and explained the “petty” reason for the falling-out. John had wanted her to cut off ties to two men, Bob Halley and John Reid, who had previously been in his inner circle.

“I told him: ‘I’m not about to do that and drop them. Bob is like a son to me. He has always been marvelous to me, and he lives nearby and keeps an eye on me,'” she said. “‘Then to my utter amazement, he told me he hated me. And he then banged the phone down. Imagine! To me, his mother!”

Elton confirmed the reconciliation last year but hasn’t spoken about the reason for the tiff.

“Out of respect for my mother’s privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship,” he told the Daily Mirror. “However, I can say that we are now back in touch and have been so since my mother’s 90th birthday.”

Hopefully the rekindled relationship is a bright spot in his life after the “harmful and unusual bacterial infection” he contracted that led to the cancellation of the April and May shows of his Las Vegas residency, The Million Dollar Piano, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.





