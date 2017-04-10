Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Disney World Tourists on the Jungle Cruise

Ready to move on already? It has been widely known that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Fate of the Furious co-star Vin Diesel have been feuding since last year, and now that the film is finally hitting screens, Johnson seems like he can’t wait to dive into his next project. In the midst of the press tour for the highly anticipated franchise installment, the Rock found time to hang out at Disney World — and he couldn’t have been more delighted with the change of scenery. As is his way, he took to Instagram to share a bit about his visit to the most magical place on Earth.

“.. (I think the lady to my right is snapping a pic of my bootaaaay),” he wrote under a pic of himself standing at the front of a boat packed with passengers. “Surprise! Once I committed to our Disney partners to make the movie based off the JUNGLE CRUISE ride, I wanted to dive head first into the research. So I headed to Walt Disney World and surprised tourists by commandeering the JUNGLE CRUISE boat.” And it seemed that the cruise was smoother sailing than filming the Fast & Furious flick.







“It was a GREAT day on the river. Learned a lot.. for example, it takes approximately 12.6 minutes for all the passengers to get over the shock of me jumping on the boat and thinking I’m a DJ look-a-like. One passenger even said, ‘Oh the real Rock is much smaller than this guy’. I threw his a** off the boat,” he explained. “Jokes aside (and yes, with me as the Cruise Skipper there will be an abundance of puns) this is such an amazing, fantastical and cool world to build out. Best part about this surprise research day was knowing how FUN of an experience we’re gonna work hard to create for families around the world. That’s the part that gets my excited the most. The movie. The ride. The experience. It’s the cruise of a lifetime. And trust me, you’ll want me as your Skipper. Just don’t forget to bring the Skipper’s beer. Next step… we find our visionary director.”

On Saturday night, both Johnson and Vin Diesel attended the New York City premiere of The Fate of the Furious. Earlier in the week, Diesel had downplayed the tension between them, explaining, “I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.” Uncle Dwayne… right. Diesel added that he had “protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know,” but it was OK because “he doesn’t have to know.”





Johnson definitely seemed to be unaware of whatever favor Diesel had bestowed on him. “Just like in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies on how you do things,” the former WWE star said at the premiere before pivoting back to his preferred talking points. “And again, the most important thing is just the movie. So I’m happy that we’re here in New York City, I’m happy the fans love it.” In other words, just because he shared a fiery Instagram post last summer (which many believed was directed at Diesel) didn’t mean he was going to talk about those feelings now. Now he’s more concerned with those angry hippos on the Jungle Cruise.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: