Drake Blasts Coachella’s Exclusive Country Club, Calls It ‘Most Offensive Place’

Drake’s experience at his Coachella home this year started from the bottom.

And it pretty much stayed that way. The rapper slammed his digs at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California. He posted his critique on Instagram but has since deleted it.

He didn’t share details about what happened but wrote, “The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with the staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling.”

The Madison Club is a private residential community with its own golf course, spa, and exclusive clubhouse. It is just a few miles away from the Coachella festival grounds. They have yet to release a statement on the incident.

Drake performed at Coachella on Saturday night. He made a surprise appearance during Future’s set, performing hits “Fake Love,” “Jumpman” and “Gyalchester.”

