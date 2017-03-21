Do You Know How Much It Costs to Protect the Trump Family?

Following the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901 — the third sitting U.S. president to be assassinated — Congress directed the Secret Service to protect the president of the United States. Presidential families are also guaranteed round-the-clock protection, regardless of expense or destination.

So how much does it cost taxpayers to protect the Trump family? Let’s just say the numbers are huuuuge.

Between the election and the inauguration, it cost New York City $24 million to secure Trump Tower. While the president spends time in Washington, D.C., security for Melania and Barron Trump for the time they stay in New York City costs nearly $200,000 per day.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, President Trump has retreated to his Palm Beach estate five times. According to the Washington Post, a weekend at Mar-a-Lago costs $2 million per visit, but that doesn’t include the local tax dollars spent by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to protect Trump, which equals nearly $1 million per visit.

And then there’s the private security for Eric Trump’s business trip to Uruguay for the Trump Organization — a personal trip that didn’t involve governance that totaled $100,000.

By contrast, Judicial Watch estimated Obama-related travel expenses totaled nearly $97 million during his entire eight years in office. President Trump is on track to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions more.

