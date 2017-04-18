DJ Khaled’s Baby is Winning Instagram

Move over, Blue Ivy and North West — there’s a new celebrity kid we’re obsessed with.

DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd, is already Insta-famous, and he’s not even 1.

Of course, he got an early start in the game. The boy came into the world on Snapchat as his DJ dad’s album Major Key played in the background back in October. Fast-forward to today, and Khaled and fiancée Nicole Tuck’s cutie has reached most popular status.

He has an Instagram account with nearly half a million followers. He’s also heavily featured on Khaled’s account with its 5.4 million followers.

This little fella is listed as an executive producer on Khaled’s upcoming album. His Instagram profile says, “Executive Producer of the new album Grateful. All Photos From My Mommy & @djkhaled Personal Collection.”

From having a famous DJ for a dad to maintaining an Instagram account that is #goals, Asahd is living the life … and we’re kind of jealous!

