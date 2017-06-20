DJ Khaled Says His EDC Set Was Sabotaged After He Was Booed Off the Stage

DJ Khaled has had a string of hits lately, thanks to song collabs with Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and others. But over the weekend, things didn’t seem to go so well for him. During his set at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, Khaled was booed off the stage, and the hitmaker is now accusing the festival’s organizers of sabotaging his set.

Khaled was scheduled to perform an hourlong set but ended up performing for only 20 minutes. Later, he Instagrammed this video of fans screaming his name.





In another video, his caption reads, “They tried to sabotage my sound so many times.”





Pasquale Rotella, the CEO and founder of Insomniac, which put on the Electric Daisy Carnival, addressed the issue on Tuesday. He said, “Due to technical difficulties beyond DJ Khaled and Insomniac’s control, Khaled was not able to perform at his scheduled time on Sunday night at EDC. He arrived on time and ready to rock the crowd, but equipment issues delayed the performance.”

Yahoo Global News Anchor, Katie Couric, recently sat down with DJ Khaled:

