Dierks Bentley Cheers on His Wife at the Boston Marathon

The family that slays together, stays together. On April 17, Dierks Bentley’s wife, Cassidy Black, ran the Boston Marathon to raise money for the Safe Haven Family Shelter of Nashville. Though the country star’s better half was a ball of nerves and excitement leading up to the event (as evidenced by her Instagram posts), she finished the 26.2-mile trek with flying colors and raised an impressive $23,190 for the cause.

“Happy Easter ???? Today we are Boston bound. Never felt more excited, more ready and also so nervous for a run. This one means the most to me @safehaventn,” she wrote beside a snap showcasing some of her marathon threads.





She followed this up with another, lengthier post describing her emotions leading up to the start line. “I had seen this last night and thought that’s all that’s left to do. However this morning was more emotional than I was expecting. It started with hugging D goodbye at the buses. I spent 30 minutes last night trying to write and rewrite a post thanking him for the tshirts, the encouragement…everything. It’s useless. I don’t have the words. I’ll never have them,” she confessed. “Also feeling so acutely aware of time passing. How 3 years ago I was here with an infant and small kids…so much has changed. The Safe Haven families are very much in my heart this morning. So I guess a more appropriate quote-thing would have been Rise & ????. I’ve done that. I’m now at the start line surrounding by all of these awesome runners. I’m ready. #slay.”





But while she may have been crying, her husband was doing quite the opposite. The 41-year-old “Drunk on a Plane” singer took to his Instagram feed to share his own snapshots from the day. “Here we go @cassrunsboston17! Your @bostonmarathon pit crew is ready to cheer you on! number one fans. CRUSH IT #beboston,” he gushed beside a shot of himself and their three children, Jordan, Knox, and Evelyn. Upping the cuteness quotient, he wore a T-shirt reading “Wife runs” and the kids wore shirts that declared “Mom runs.” This is giving us serious family goals.





Once Cassidy had finished, Dierks shared another pic honoring the victory. “Look closely…@cassrunsboston17 is in there somewhere! Finished @bostonmarathon in 3 hours 26 mins. 7:52 per mile pace,” he proudly declared beside a smattering of strong-arm emoji. If you follow his instructions and look closely, you will see her buried in the pile of hugs.





Beside her fundraising page, Cassidy explained why she had chosen this particular cause. “Safe Haven keeps families who are homeless together, provides them with shelter and eventually permanent housing along with the therapy, support and training needed to gain self-sufficiency and rebuild their lives,” she wrote, adding that her family had been involved with the organization for a few years. In case there was any doubt, this is slaying at its very best.





