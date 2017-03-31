Did Victoria Beckham’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Appearance Tick Off Mel B?

With friends like these… it must be former bandmates. Victoria Beckham finally broke her Spice Girls silence when she joined James Corden to perform an array of the defunct girl band’s hits on The Late, Late Show’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment. According to a report, Mel B (who is in the midst of a divorce) is furious that Beckham is now parading the girls’ old material to bolster her own career. Part of Mel B’s fury is allegedly because Beckham was the one who killed dreams of a Spice Girls reunion by threatening the other members with legal action if they performed any of their songs. Beckham, 42, also used the Spice Girls classic “Spice Up Your Life” in a commercial advertising her new line for Target. (OK, so Beckham may not have actually made the decision — it could have been anyone on Target’s team — but she certainly didn’t stop it.)

A source told the Sun, “Mel is livid Victoria is all of a sudden embracing her Spice Girls past after years of trying to distance herself from the band. She was desperate for the girls to go on a very lucrative reunion tour to celebrate their music with millions of fans. But once Posh pulled out, the idea began to crumble leaving the members of the band who were keen to perform having no choice but to ditch it.”

Beckham has seemingly rebranded since her pop princess days, transforming herself from a singer into a successful fashion designer. Her collection, which is mainly composed of high-end pieces costing thousands of dollars, has become something of a staple for Hollywood’s elite (which is no doubt what paved the way for her downmarket-but-no-doubt-lucrative extension at Target). When asked about a possible Spice Girls reunion last year, which she already said she wouldn’t be a part of, she told the Sunday Times, “What we did in the Spice Girls was so special. If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad.” She went on to say, “I [just] think they should sing their own material.”

“Mel feels it’s unfair Victoria is now using their music to boost her own profile,” the source added. In other words, Mel B is mad. If David Beckham‘s better half is bothered by these reports, however, she isn’t letting it show. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share a smattering of playful shots from her stint with Corden — and she looked as if she was having nothing short of a fabulous time. “What is so funny @j_corden,” she asked beside a pic of her looking demure while the comedian cracks up in the background.





