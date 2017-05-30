Diane Kruger Loses Bet at Cannes, Has to Get a Tattoo

Actress Diane Kruger might wanna think twice about gambling on her own movies.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kruger recently bet Fatih Akin, the director of her new movie In the Fade, that the film wouldn’t make it into the main competition at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The Inglourious Basterds actress wagered that she’d get an anchor tattoo if she lost.

Turns out, Kruger was wrong. The film competed for the Palme d’Or in the main competition section at Cannes, and Kruger won Best Actress for her role in the film. Akin joked with AFP that he knew of a great tattoo parlor in Germany where she could get inked.

While Kruger might have lost the bet, at least she walked away with an award and got a shout-out from ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson. It’s true … exes can remain friends! Jackson posted a sweet message on Instagram, writing, “Yes she Cannes. Having witnessed the integrity and dedication that you bring to every job, I’m over the moon to see you getting the recognition you deserve. Only question is what took ’em so long!”





