Diane Keaton Says It’s All Because of ‘Annie Hall’

If Diane Keaton’s life were ever made into a movie, the person she’d like to play her is…

Wait.

“First of all, that’s never gonna happen,” Keaton breaks in with her familiar voice during an interview with Yahoo Celebrity. “It’s not that big of a life, so I think that you’re insane. You’re sweet, but you’re insane, OK? No one’s going to do it. Moving on…”

Keaton, 71, laughs before continuing. “In order for me to get that, I’d have to, you know, burn down my house… I would have to really do something eventful to warrant that. I’d have to be a tragedy or the devil. All these horrible things… no, there’s not gonna be a movie about me. Ever.”

Well, whatever Keaton thinks, she has been a pretty big deal in Hollywood since her Oscar-winning role in 1977’s Annie Hall, earning three more Oscar nods and cranking out memorable movies, including Something’s Gotta Give, The First Wives Club, and The Godfather trilogy, along the way. Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Morgan Freeman, Reese Witherspoon, and Ellen DeGeneres are just a few of the A-listers who will be sitting in the audience when the American Film Institute honors Keaton with its Life Achievement Award tonight.

All of it, says the actress, can be attributed to her late parents, Dorothy and Jack Hall, but also to the breakout role, which was inspired by Keaton herself. She even suggests that this interview be titled “Because of Annie Hall.” It’s thanks to that Woody Allen favorite, Keaton insists, that she’s been able to continue working and to pursue her many interests besides acting: photography and writing, resulting in six published books and one upcoming book over the years; flipping houses (she just built her own); and fashion.

Keaton is known for her unique menswear-inspired style, which often includes tailored suits and skirts with hats, scarves, and glasses, much like what she wore in — yep — Annie Hall.

“I’m basically a sports person. I’m not a glamour person,” Keaton says when asked about whose style she admires. “Right now, I’m most interested in Comme des Garçons, and also there’s a store called Egg in London. I’m interested in those clothes. But I remain interested in designers always. In the beginning it was Ralph Lauren, and that has lasted for a lifetime, because [of] his taking female clothing and turning it into great suits made out of tweed that had a more masculine flair. That gave us license to wear hats.”

When it comes to red carpet events, such as the AFI tribute, she prefers to choose her own ensembles after browsing online — she’s a big Pinterest user — and then making a trip to the store.

