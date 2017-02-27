Chrissy Teigen Slept Through Casey Affleck’s Oscars Speech

Chrissy Teigen clearly needed some rest during the 2017 Academy Awards. While Casey Affleck was accepting his Best Actor award for Manchester by the Sea, the model was spotted in the background snoozing on her husband John Legend’s shoulder.

We feel you Chrissy, the show was kind of dull (editor’s note: lol jk). She also has a beautiful 9-month-old daughter at home, so you can’t really blame her for needing to catch a little shut-eye.

