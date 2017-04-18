Chrissy Metz Tells Younger Self: ‘Stop Comparing Yourself to Anyone’

Chrissy Metz wrote a letter to her teenage self for People magazine’s “World’s Most Beautiful” issue.

Most people know her as Kate from the hit show, This Is Us, but before all the fame, she was just a regular teenager worried about fitting in.

She said, “You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn’t the perfect natural shade of honey blond or because your clothes aren’t from Guess or that your curves look very different from hers.”

While the video started out light, Chrissy got emotional as she went on. “Contrary to the bill of goods you’ve been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything,” she added.

The 36-year-old has always been open about her journey with self-love. And she reminds young Chrissy the importance of it.

“Allow every smile, frown and town you drive through to open your mind, but never close your heart. And one day you’ll appreciate the upgrade of that cruise control but never take your eye off that winding road you have paved by being courageously you,” she says.

