Chip Gaines says that Joanna wasn't always 'the one'

Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are the most adorable home remodeling couple on TV, hands down. But in the fall issue of their magazine, the Magnolia Journal, Chip confessed that their relationship almost didn’t happen.

Chip explained that he saw himself marrying his ex “Amy,” a name he gave her to preserve her privacy. He said, “Amy put up with me despite my terrible approach to relationships. She and I dated for upward of two years.”

After college, Amy accepted a short-term gig in London and Chip went to see her. “As we walked along the River Thames together, the conversation suddenly turned serious. She asked me where I thought our relationship was headed and I, being a complete idiot, said something along the lines of, ‘You know, I’ve never given it much thought,'” he said.

On the flight home, Chip reflected on their relationship and came to a revelation. He thought, “I walked off that plane hell-bent on making that young woman my wife.”

Chip began pursuing Amy once she returned to Texas and even asked her parents for her hand in marriage. He also built her a miniature version of a stone retaining wall, which according to friends looked more like a tombstone.

Following “that disaster,” Amy’s father wrote Chip a stern letter that expressed his concerns about the level of his persistence. That letter made Chip realize that it was time to leave that dream behind.

Ultimately, the HGTV star says he’s grateful for not getting what he wanted because it prepared him for meeting Joanna. “I knew almost from the beginning that I wanted a future with [Joanna]. I wasn’t ready to settle down at the moment, but the idea was no longer foreign,” he said.

